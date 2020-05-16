Mawer Investment Management Ltd. Has $10.05 Million Position in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

Mawer Investment Management Ltd. reduced its holdings in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 33.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 159,496 shares of the company’s stock after selling 78,700 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.05% of Cerner worth $10,047,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CERN. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Cerner by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,530,000 after buying an additional 2,447 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments acquired a new stake in Cerner in the 4th quarter valued at $34,498,000. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cerner in the 4th quarter valued at $257,000. Beacon Financial Group increased its stake in Cerner by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 32,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,372,000 after buying an additional 4,618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Cerner by 53.8% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 12,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $922,000 after acquiring an additional 4,396 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Cerner alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CERN shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Cerner from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Cerner from $78.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Cerner in a research report on Monday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Cerner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cerner in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.80.

Cerner stock traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $65.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,304,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,527,265. Cerner Co. has a 1-year low of $53.08 and a 1-year high of $80.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $66.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.21. The company has a market cap of $20.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.44, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.86.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. Cerner had a net margin of 8.93% and a return on equity of 18.20%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cerner Co. will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 3rd were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 2nd. Cerner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.88%.

In other Cerner news, CEO David Brent Shafer sold 11,907 shares of Cerner stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.73, for a total value of $830,275.11. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 37,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,632,725.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cerner Company Profile

Cerner Corporation provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

Featured Article: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Receive News & Ratings for Cerner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cerner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.