Mawer Investment Management Ltd. Has $14.73 Million Stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc (NASDAQ:XRAY)

Mawer Investment Management Ltd. decreased its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc (NASDAQ:XRAY) by 18.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 379,290 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 88,675 shares during the quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.17% of DENTSPLY SIRONA worth $14,728,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of XRAY. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 89.9% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 716 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.62% of the company’s stock.

XRAY stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $37.71. 5,494,287 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,396,298. The company has a 50-day moving average of $39.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.64. The company has a market capitalization of $8.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.03. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc has a twelve month low of $31.58 and a twelve month high of $60.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.02. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a net margin of 2.12% and a return on equity of 10.70%. The firm had revenue of $873.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $873.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

XRAY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $66.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $59.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $65.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.83.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets various dental and oral health products, and other consumable healthcare products primarily for the professional dental market worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Technologies & Equipment; and Consumables. Its dental supplies include endodontic instruments and materials, dental anesthetics, prophylaxis pastes, dental sealants, impression materials, restorative materials, tooth whiteners, and topical fluoride products; and small equipment products comprise dental hand pieces, intraoral curing light systems, dental diagnostic systems, and ultrasonic scalers and polishers.

