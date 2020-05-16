Mawer Investment Management Ltd. Has $21.75 Million Position in Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA)

Mawer Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA) by 590.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 170,682 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 145,948 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Winmark were worth $21,748,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Winmark by 3.0% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 3,794 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. raised its position in Winmark by 28.3% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 5,547 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $707,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Winmark by 36.0% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 881 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Winmark by 0.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 168,856 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $21,516,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marks Group Wealth Management Inc raised its position in Winmark by 5.2% in the first quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 5,613 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $761,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. 61.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WINA traded up $1.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $127.51. 16,942 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,012. Winmark Co. has a one year low of $115.00 and a one year high of $215.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The business has a 50-day moving average of $139.18 and a 200 day moving average of $175.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $530.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.77 and a beta of 0.83.

Winmark (NASDAQ:WINA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The specialty retailer reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter. Winmark had a net margin of 43.76% and a negative return on equity of 374.83%. The business had revenue of $18.60 million for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 12th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.16%.

Several analysts have weighed in on WINA shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Winmark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. TheStreet cut shares of Winmark from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Winmark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday.

In other Winmark news, Director Paul C. Reyelts sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.05, for a total value of $197,050.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,183 shares in the company, valued at $430,160.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ronald G. Olson sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.87, for a total transaction of $575,415.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 121,838 shares in the company, valued at $15,579,425.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,300 shares of company stock worth $2,897,654 over the last three months. 16.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Winmark Company Profile

Winmark Corporation operates as a franchisor of 5 retail store concepts that buy, sell, trade, and consign merchandise primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Franchising and Leasing. Its franchises retail stores operate under the Plato's Closet, Once Upon A Child, Play It Again Sports, Music Go Round, and Style Encore brand names.

