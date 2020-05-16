Mawer Investment Management Ltd. Has $32.34 Million Stock Holdings in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM)

Mawer Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 9.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 236,895 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,020 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in 3M were worth $32,339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in 3M by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,335,961 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $412,110,000 after purchasing an additional 469,237 shares during the period. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in 3M in the fourth quarter worth $588,000. Cpwm LLC raised its holdings in 3M by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 4,110 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $725,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in 3M by 2,449.3% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 120,200 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $21,206,000 after purchasing an additional 115,485 shares during the period. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in 3M in the fourth quarter worth $326,000. Institutional investors own 68.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MMM. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of 3M from $172.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of 3M from $158.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of 3M from $131.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of 3M from $141.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $161.85.

Shares of MMM stock traded up $2.70 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $138.69. 10,111,431 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,462,169. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.28, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $143.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $159.78. 3M Co has a 52 week low of $114.04 and a 52 week high of $187.72.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $8.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.86 billion. 3M had a net margin of 15.37% and a return on equity of 50.24%. 3M’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.23 EPS. Analysts expect that 3M Co will post 7.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 22nd will be issued a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 21st. 3M’s payout ratio is 64.62%.

In other 3M news, EVP Michael G. Vale sold 6,250 shares of 3M stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.17, for a total value of $994,812.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 53,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,563,982.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Ty R. Silberhorn sold 1,967 shares of 3M stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.19, for a total transaction of $311,159.73. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $608,873.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,401 shares of company stock valued at $7,236,846 in the last ninety days. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

