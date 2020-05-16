Mawer Investment Management Ltd. Has $32.99 Million Position in TriMas Corp (NASDAQ:TRS)

Mawer Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of TriMas Corp (NASDAQ:TRS) by 1.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,428,313 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,725 shares during the quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in TriMas were worth $32,994,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in TriMas by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 675,818 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,228,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of TriMas by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,762,346 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,355,000 after purchasing an additional 199,604 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of TriMas by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,670 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TriMas by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 385,371 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,105,000 after purchasing an additional 3,757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of TriMas by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 38,282 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 5,470 shares during the last quarter. 99.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TriMas stock traded up $0.31 during trading on Friday, reaching $19.87. 202,686 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 215,040. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 4.64 and a quick ratio of 3.30. TriMas Corp has a 1-year low of $18.05 and a 1-year high of $33.07. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $998.42 million, a PE ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 1.05.

TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.04. TriMas had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The company had revenue of $182.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. TriMas’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that TriMas Corp will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other TriMas news, Director Holly M. Boehne acquired 2,582 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.31 per share, for a total transaction of $49,858.42. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 6,952 shares in the company, valued at approximately $134,243.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel P. Tredwell acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.06 per share, for a total transaction of $110,300.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 31,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $704,861.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of TriMas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. William Blair raised shares of TriMas from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TriMas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of TriMas from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th.

TriMas Corporation manufactures and sells products for consumer products, aerospace, industrial, petrochemical, refinery, and oil and gas end markets worldwide. It operates in three segments: Packaging, Aerospace, and Specialty Products. The Packaging segment designs, manufactures, and sells specialty closure products, including steel and plastic drum closures, plastic pail dispensers and plugs, and plastic enclosures; specialty dispensing products, such as foamers, lotion pumps, fine mist sprayers, airless dispensers, and other packaging solutions for the cosmetic, personal care, and household product markets; and specialty plastic closures for bottles and jars in the food and beverage markets under the Rieke name.

