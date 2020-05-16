Mawer Investment Management Ltd. Has $42.64 Million Stake in A. O. Smith Corp (NYSE:AOS)

Mawer Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of A. O. Smith Corp (NYSE:AOS) by 27.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,127,712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 242,113 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $42,639,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AOS. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,577 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in A. O. Smith in the fourth quarter valued at $79,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in A. O. Smith by 235.3% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,327 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,633 shares in the last quarter. Vestcor Investment Management Corp bought a new position in A. O. Smith in the fourth quarter valued at $113,000. Finally, TFG Advisers LLC bought a new position in A. O. Smith in the fourth quarter valued at $126,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.10% of the company’s stock.

Get A. O. Smith alerts:

Shares of NYSE:AOS traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $40.41. The stock had a trading volume of 4,775,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,208,844. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $40.17 and its 200 day moving average is $44.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.06. A. O. Smith Corp has a 52 week low of $33.81 and a 52 week high of $52.61. The stock has a market cap of $7.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.26.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.02). A. O. Smith had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 19.95%. The company had revenue of $636.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $655.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that A. O. Smith Corp will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 30th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 29th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. A. O. Smith’s payout ratio is 43.24%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AOS. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of A. O. Smith from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Stephens decreased their target price on shares of A. O. Smith from $44.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Boenning Scattergood raised shares of A. O. Smith from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. TheStreet downgraded shares of A. O. Smith from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of A. O. Smith from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.88.

A. O. Smith Profile

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; residential and commercial boilers for space heating applications in hospitals, schools, hotels, and other commercial buildings; and water treatment products, including on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products, point-of-entry water softeners, and whole-home water filtration products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

Featured Article: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for A. O. Smith Corp (NYSE:AOS).

Receive News & Ratings for A. O. Smith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A. O. Smith and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.