Mawer Investment Management Ltd. Has $43.06 Million Position in State Street Corp (NYSE:STT)

Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of State Street Corp (NYSE:STT) by 43.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 808,270 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 625,660 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.23% of State Street worth $43,057,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Cadence Capital Management LLC raised its position in State Street by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 15,371 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in State Street by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,752 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in State Street by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,672 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its stake in State Street by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 4,927 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in State Street by 114.3% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 345 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. 92.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Andrew P. Kuritzkes sold 11,861 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.94, for a total transaction of $793,975.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Ian Appleyard sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.61, for a total transaction of $323,050.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,859 shares in the company, valued at $1,089,259.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,803 shares of company stock worth $1,656,627. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

STT traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $54.41. The stock had a trading volume of 1,835,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,154,209. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.55. State Street Corp has a 1-year low of $42.10 and a 1-year high of $85.89.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 17th. The asset manager reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.27. State Street had a net margin of 19.13% and a return on equity of 12.36%. The company had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that State Street Corp will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of State Street from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of State Street in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of State Street from $68.00 to $56.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of State Street in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of State Street from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.47.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

