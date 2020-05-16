Mawer Investment Management Ltd. Has $59.29 Million Position in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN)

Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 510,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Morningstar were worth $59,288,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MORN. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Morningstar in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,186,000. Parnassus Investments CA bought a new stake in Morningstar in the fourth quarter valued at about $17,955,000. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC bought a new stake in Morningstar during the fourth quarter worth about $14,440,000. Pelham Global Financials Ltd. bought a new stake in Morningstar during the fourth quarter worth about $13,401,000. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in Morningstar by 33.8% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 273,273 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,349,000 after buying an additional 69,053 shares during the last quarter. 46.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 8,483 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.11, for a total value of $1,400,628.13. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 20,803,922 shares in the company, valued at $3,434,935,561.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 17,033 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.93, for a total transaction of $1,838,371.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 20,663,296 shares in the company, valued at $2,230,189,537.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 178,710 shares of company stock worth $22,322,058 over the last quarter. 49.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BidaskClub cut shares of Morningstar from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of MORN stock traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $145.10. 129,643 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 98,581. Morningstar, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $102.59 and a fifty-two week high of $166.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $131.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $146.06. The company has a market cap of $6.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.84 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Morningstar had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 17.21%. The company had revenue of $324.00 million for the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 3rd were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%.

Morningstar Profile

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment research services in North America, Europe, Australia, Canada, Asia, and internationally. It offers a line of data, research, and software tools on a range of investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed companies, fixed income securities, private capital markets, and real-time global market data for financial advisors, asset managers, retirement plan providers and sponsors, and individual and institutional investors.

