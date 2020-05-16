Mawer Investment Management Ltd. Has $80.15 Million Stake in Willis Towers Watson PLC (NASDAQ:WLTW)

Mawer Investment Management Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson PLC (NASDAQ:WLTW) by 14.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 471,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 82,765 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.37% of Willis Towers Watson worth $80,152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WLTW. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $948,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.45% of the company’s stock.

Willis Towers Watson stock traded down $1.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $200.48. 1,358,508 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,093,207. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Willis Towers Watson PLC has a 12 month low of $143.34 and a 12 month high of $220.97. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $182.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $193.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.57 and a beta of 0.76.

Willis Towers Watson (NASDAQ:WLTW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $3.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.21. Willis Towers Watson had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 14.39%. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.98 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Willis Towers Watson PLC will post 11.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WLTW. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson from $232.00 to $211.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Willis Towers Watson from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Willis Towers Watson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $188.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, April 10th. Finally, MKM Partners lowered shares of Willis Towers Watson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $250.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, May 1st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $213.14.

About Willis Towers Watson

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. The company's Human Capital and Benefits segment offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

