Mawer Investment Management Ltd. Has $884.97 Million Position in Aon PLC (NYSE:AON)

Mawer Investment Management Ltd. decreased its position in shares of Aon PLC (NYSE:AON) by 7.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,362,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 424,327 shares during the quarter. AON comprises approximately 8.1% of Mawer Investment Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 2.32% of AON worth $884,972,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AON. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in AON during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in AON during the 4th quarter worth approximately $131,000. Cerebellum GP LLC raised its holdings in AON by 1,705.4% during the 4th quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 2,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 2,507 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in AON by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 80,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,860,000 after purchasing an additional 3,674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in AON by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. now owns 6,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,397,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.06% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AON. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of AON from $202.00 to $197.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Cfra cut their price objective on shares of AON from $230.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. Citigroup lowered their target price on AON from $260.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Raymond James upgraded AON from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded AON from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $219.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $205.80.

In other AON news, CFO Christa Davies sold 2,354 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.77, for a total value of $550,294.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 220,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,562,882.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Anthony R. Goland sold 15,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total value of $3,534,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,937,895. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,644 shares of company stock valued at $4,285,545. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE AON traded down $2.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $191.67. 2,127,540 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,578,321. Aon PLC has a 12-month low of $143.93 and a 12-month high of $238.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The company has a market cap of $44.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.62 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $178.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $198.76.

AON (NYSE:AON) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. AON had a return on equity of 63.91% and a net margin of 14.84%. AON’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.31 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Aon PLC will post 9.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 1st were paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 30th. AON’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.19%.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advisory and solutions based on risk, retirement, and health to clients. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

