Mawer Investment Management Ltd. Lowers Stock Position in IAA (NYSE:IAA)

Mawer Investment Management Ltd. reduced its holdings in shares of IAA (NYSE:IAA) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,235,995 shares of the company’s stock after selling 71,410 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. owned about 1.67% of IAA worth $68,042,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank grew its position in IAA by 810.6% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 916 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in IAA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,755,000. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in IAA by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 16,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,000 after acquiring an additional 3,407 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in IAA by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 346,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,324,000 after acquiring an additional 46,767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc grew its position in IAA by 86.0% during the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 95,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,515,000 after acquiring an additional 44,358 shares during the last quarter.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on IAA. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of IAA from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Barrington Research upgraded shares of IAA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Stephens cut their target price on shares of IAA from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of IAA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.88.

NYSE:IAA remained flat at $$35.73 during trading hours on Friday. 821,573 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,501,627. The firm has a market cap of $4.84 billion and a P/E ratio of 26.27. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.47. IAA has a twelve month low of $21.79 and a twelve month high of $51.74.

IAA (NYSE:IAA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $366.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $353.19 million. IAA had a net margin of 12.68% and a negative return on equity of 125.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that IAA will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IAA, Inc provides salvage vehicle auctions and related services. It offers salvage auction services, such as inbound transportation logistics, inspection, evaluation, salvage recovery, titling, and settlement administrative services. The company's salvage auctions facilitate the remarketing of damaged vehicles designated as total losses by insurance companies, charity donation vehicles, recovered stolen (or theft) vehicles, and low value used vehicles through live and online auctions.

