Mawer Investment Management Ltd. Makes New $16.46 Million Investment in Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG)

Mawer Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 201,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $16,463,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Arthur J Gallagher & Co during the first quarter worth $178,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 456.8% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 9,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $780,000 after buying an additional 7,852 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 282.7% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 120,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,807,000 after buying an additional 88,873 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 3.4% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 343,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,021,000 after buying an additional 11,306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its holdings in Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 4.2% during the first quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 66,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,393,000 after buying an additional 2,656 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AJG traded up $0.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $87.23. The stock had a trading volume of 2,523,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,226,517. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. Arthur J Gallagher & Co has a 1 year low of $65.09 and a 1 year high of $109.46. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $81.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.85. The firm has a market cap of $16.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.69.

Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. Arthur J Gallagher & Co had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 15.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.63 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Arthur J Gallagher & Co will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. Arthur J Gallagher & Co’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.32%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on AJG shares. Raymond James upgraded shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 target price on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co in a report on Sunday, May 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $107.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co from $90.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.78.

In related news, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 15,100 shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.11, for a total value of $1,556,961.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 40,082 shares in the company, valued at $4,132,855.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Arthur J Gallagher & Co Company Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services to entities in the United States and internationally. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

