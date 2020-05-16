Mawer Investment Management Ltd. Makes New Investment in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Mawer Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,713,605 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $79,631,000. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.31% of Cognizant Technology Solutions at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CTSH. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter worth approximately $19,244,610,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter worth approximately $364,997,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 41.8% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 9,823,283 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $609,240,000 after purchasing an additional 2,893,642 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,713,105 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $1,222,606,000 after purchasing an additional 2,438,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 2,430.7% during the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 2,133,817 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $132,339,000 after purchasing an additional 2,049,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.93% of the company’s stock.

CTSH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. BMO Capital Markets cut Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $58.00 to $59.00 in a report on Monday, May 4th. BidaskClub cut Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cognizant Technology Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.50.

Shares of CTSH traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $50.18. 4,687,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,455,196. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp has a 52-week low of $40.01 and a 52-week high of $71.48. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.29. The firm has a market cap of $27.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 2.90.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The information technology service provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.03. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 20.90% and a net margin of 10.46%. The business had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.22 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 5th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the information technology service provider to purchase up to 5.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 19th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.06%.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology. It offers analytics and artificial intelligence, digital engineering, intelligent process automation, interactive, and hybrid cloud services and solutions; and application development, systems integration, application testing and maintenance, infrastructure, and business process services.

