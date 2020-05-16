Mawer Investment Management Ltd. Makes New Investment in NetEase Inc (NASDAQ:NTES)

Mawer Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in NetEase Inc (NASDAQ:NTES) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 308,262 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,940,000. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.24% of NetEase as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP lifted its position in NetEase by 38.5% in the 1st quarter. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP now owns 4,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,444,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in NetEase in the 1st quarter worth approximately $568,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NetEase by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 240 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of NetEase by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 52,517 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,856,000 after purchasing an additional 3,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of NetEase by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 173,680 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,042,000 after purchasing an additional 8,695 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.31% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NTES traded up $2.38 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $374.41. The company had a trading volume of 554,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 789,922. The stock has a market cap of $47.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $338.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $322.84. NetEase Inc has a fifty-two week low of $209.01 and a fifty-two week high of $375.98.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The technology company reported $3.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. NetEase had a net margin of 30.91% and a return on equity of 37.21%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NetEase Inc will post 14.99 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NTES. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NetEase from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of NetEase from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of NetEase from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Barclays raised their price target on shares of NetEase from $380.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Macquarie downgraded shares of NetEase from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $361.96.

About NetEase

NetEase, Inc operates an interactive online community in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in four segments: Online Games Services, E-Commerce, Advertising Services, and Innovative Businesses and Other Services. It offers various games in a range of genres through mobile devices and PCs, including role-playing games, MMORPGs, battle arena games, simulation games, collectible card games, first-person shooter games, sandbox games, and other types of games to the Chinese market.

