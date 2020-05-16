Mawer Investment Management Ltd. Purchases 2,025 Shares of Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN)

Mawer Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 122,387 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,025 shares during the quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Allergan were worth $21,675,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGN. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in shares of Allergan in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Allergan in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in Allergan in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Paragon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Allergan in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Allergan by 233.3% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AGN shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Allergan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Cfra downgraded shares of Allergan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. SunTrust Banks downgraded shares of Allergan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $191.00 to $193.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Allergan from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $198.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $183.73.

Shares of NYSE AGN remained flat at $$193.02 during mid-day trading on Friday. 12,442,653 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,008,576. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Allergan plc has a 12 month low of $114.27 and a 12 month high of $202.21. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $183.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $186.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.20.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 16th will be given a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 15th. Allergan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.78%.

Allergan

Allergan plc, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes branded pharmaceutical, device, biologic, surgical, and regenerative medicine products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: US Specialized Therapeutics, US General Medicine, and International. It offers a portfolio of products in various therapeutic areas, including medical aesthetics and dermatology, eye care, neuroscience, urology, gastrointestinal, women's health, and anti-infective therapeutic products.

