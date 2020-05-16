Mawer Investment Management Ltd. Purchases 29,336 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Mawer Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,480,539 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,336 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo comprises approximately 1.6% of Mawer Investment Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.11% of PepsiCo worth $178,324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AXA increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. AXA now owns 1,288,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,074,000 after acquiring an additional 68,968 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at $1,290,000. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 43,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,981,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. First American Bank increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. First American Bank now owns 326,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,169,000 after acquiring an additional 5,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestcor Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at $13,160,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP traded up $2.87 on Friday, hitting $135.95. 20,278,280 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,221,040. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.42 and a 52 week high of $147.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $130.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $134.90. The company has a market cap of $186.24 billion, a PE ratio of 26.40, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 0.60.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.04. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 55.74% and a net margin of 10.62%. The company had revenue of $13.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.20 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. PepsiCo’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th will be given a dividend of $1.0225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. This is a boost from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. This represents a $4.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.08%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on PEP shares. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating for the company. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, March 26th. BidaskClub raised shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Evercore ISI raised shares of PepsiCo from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Wednesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.00.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

