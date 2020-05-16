Mawer Investment Management Ltd. Purchases 47,725 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 19.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 296,370 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,725 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $46,183,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ecolab in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in shares of Ecolab in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Ecolab in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ecolab in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ecolab in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.64% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Boenning Scattergood cut shares of Ecolab from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Ecolab in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Ecolab from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $200.00 to $152.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Ecolab from $185.00 to $164.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $188.15.

In related news, CEO Douglas M. Baker, Jr. sold 162,723 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.44, for a total value of $33,592,536.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 750,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $154,851,469.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Angela M. Busch sold 1,800 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.03, for a total value of $354,654.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,095,735.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 276,467 shares of company stock valued at $56,483,228. 1.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ecolab stock traded up $2.31 on Friday, hitting $194.75. 3,031,991 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,592,213. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $55.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $176.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $186.67. Ecolab Inc. has a 1 year low of $124.60 and a 1 year high of $211.24.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.49 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 20.12% and a net margin of 10.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.30%.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, primary metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, pharmaceutical, and commercial laundry.

