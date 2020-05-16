Mawer Investment Management Ltd. Purchases 6,215 Shares of Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN)

Mawer Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,176,104 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,215 shares during the quarter. Linde comprises about 1.9% of Mawer Investment Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.22% of Linde worth $203,466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LIN. Norges Bank bought a new position in Linde in the 4th quarter worth $2,882,740,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Linde by 535.8% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,917,660 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $410,699,000 after purchasing an additional 1,616,051 shares during the last quarter. AKO Capital LLP grew its position in Linde by 44.1% in the 1st quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 3,772,932 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $662,888,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154,087 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Linde by 67.4% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,160,449 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $246,781,000 after purchasing an additional 467,156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Madison Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Linde in the 4th quarter worth $79,115,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LIN traded up $3.34 during trading on Friday, reaching $182.59. The company had a trading volume of 2,829,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,522,479. Linde PLC has a 52 week low of $146.71 and a 52 week high of $227.85. The stock has a market cap of $93.89 billion, a PE ratio of 42.17, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.74. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $180.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $197.30.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.06. Linde had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 8.06%. The company had revenue of $6.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.74 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Linde PLC will post 7.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.963 dividend. This represents a $3.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 2nd. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.45%.

Several analysts have issued reports on LIN shares. Cfra decreased their price target on shares of Linde from $245.00 to $209.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Linde from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Linde from $217.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Linde from $187.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on shares of Linde from $250.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $214.00.

In related news, CEO Stephen F. Angel bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $173.13 per share, with a total value of $519,390.00. Also, CEO Stephen F. Angel bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $152.47 per share, with a total value of $304,940.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 201,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,791,621.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 6,400 shares of company stock valued at $1,046,538. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Linde Company Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in primarily North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and South Korea. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

