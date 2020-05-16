Mawer Investment Management Ltd. Purchases 6,582 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Mawer Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 365,634 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,582 shares during the quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.14% of Intuit worth $85,169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of INTU. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Intuit during the fourth quarter valued at $610,762,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intuit by 100.8% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,928 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,451,166 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intuit by 53.3% during the fourth quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 3,400,292 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $890,638,000 after acquiring an additional 1,181,976 shares in the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP boosted its position in shares of Intuit by 253.5% during the fourth quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 1,406,788 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $368,480,000 after buying an additional 1,008,788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edgewood Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Intuit by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 4,914,250 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,287,190,000 after buying an additional 860,132 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ INTU traded up $4.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $284.39. The company had a trading volume of 826,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,568,911. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $255.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $265.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.67. Intuit Inc. has a 12 month low of $187.68 and a 12 month high of $306.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.05.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The software maker reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.14. Intuit had a return on equity of 41.03% and a net margin of 22.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 6.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 13th were paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 9th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.99%.

Several research firms recently commented on INTU. Zacks Investment Research raised Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $265.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Intuit from $268.00 to $249.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. BidaskClub raised Intuit from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Cfra cut Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on Intuit from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Intuit has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $296.67.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for small businesses, consumers, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's Small Business & Self-Employed segment provides QuickBooks online services and desktop software solutions comprising QuickBooks Enterprise, a hosted or server-based solution and QuickBooks Advanced, an online enterprise solution; QuickBooks Self-Employed solution; and QuickBooks Online Accountant and QuickBooks Accountant Desktop Plus solutions; payroll solutions, such as online payroll processing, direct deposit of employee paychecks, payroll reports, electronic payment of federal and state payroll taxes, and electronic filing of federal and state payroll tax forms.

