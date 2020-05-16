Mawer Investment Management Ltd. Purchases 6,979 Shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Mawer Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 598,217 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,979 shares during the quarter. Waters accounts for 1.0% of Mawer Investment Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.97% of Waters worth $109,270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Waters in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Waters in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new position in shares of Waters in the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Waters by 42.7% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 448 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC purchased a new position in shares of Waters in the 4th quarter worth approximately $104,000. 99.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Waters alerts:

Shares of NYSE:WAT traded down $1.82 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $178.46. The company had a trading volume of 1,178,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 572,028. Waters Co. has a twelve month low of $154.39 and a twelve month high of $245.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.40, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The stock has a market cap of $11.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $187.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $210.59.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $464.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $480.07 million. Waters had a net margin of 22.77% and a return on equity of 1,937.83%. Waters’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.60 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Waters Co. will post 8.01 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Waters from $176.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on Waters from $210.00 to $180.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on Waters from $210.00 to $195.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Waters from $186.00 to $172.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Waters from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $231.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, February 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Waters currently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $182.44.

Waters Profile

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

Read More: Producer Price Index (PPI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Waters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.