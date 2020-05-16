Mawer Investment Management Ltd. Raises Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 0.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 231,482 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 360 shares during the quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.15% of BlackRock worth $101,845,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the first quarter worth about $1,143,000. Rossmore Private Capital boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 51.7% in the first quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 3,393 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,493,000 after buying an additional 1,157 shares during the last quarter. Financial Architects Inc boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 548.8% in the first quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 532 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the first quarter worth about $923,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 21.4% in the first quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 2,415 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,063,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.16% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackRock alerts:

In related news, Director Rachel Lord sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $499.31, for a total value of $1,497,930.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Robert Kapito sold 88,799 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $476.98, for a total value of $42,355,347.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 101,845 shares of company stock valued at $49,180,623 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BlackRock stock traded up $15.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $513.73. 5,957,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,177,793. The business has a 50-day moving average of $464.50 and a 200 day moving average of $487.88. BlackRock, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $323.98 and a fifty-two week high of $576.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.22 billion, a PE ratio of 19.03, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The asset manager reported $6.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.36 by $0.24. BlackRock had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 28.38%. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 25.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BLK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup upped their target price on BlackRock from $535.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on BlackRock from $386.00 to $441.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on BlackRock from $495.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on BlackRock from $534.00 to $552.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on BlackRock from $526.00 to $524.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $510.91.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Featured Article: G-20

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.