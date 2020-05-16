Mawer Investment Management Ltd. Raises Holdings in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM)

Mawer Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) by 11.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 799,631 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 83,516 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.62% of RPM International worth $47,578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RPM. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of RPM International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of RPM International during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of RPM International during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of RPM International by 479.1% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 637 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the period. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of RPM International in the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RPM International stock traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $66.71. 1,223,204 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 789,839. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The company has a market cap of $8.60 billion, a PE ratio of 26.47, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.11. RPM International Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.85 and a twelve month high of $77.47.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. RPM International had a return on equity of 30.07% and a net margin of 5.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that RPM International Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 16th were paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. RPM International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.14%.

In other RPM International news, VP Matthew T. Ratajczak sold 696 shares of RPM International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.77, for a total value of $52,039.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

RPM has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on RPM International from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Bank of America lowered RPM International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. ValuEngine raised RPM International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on RPM International from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, TheStreet lowered RPM International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.38.

About RPM International

RPM International Inc manufactures and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. Its Industrial segment offers waterproofing, coatings, and institutional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance and related services; sealing and bonding, and flooring and in-plant glazing solutions; solutions for fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and the manufacturing industry; polymer flooring systems; and fiberglass reinforced plastic gratings and shapes.

