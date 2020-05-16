Mawer Investment Management Ltd. Reduces Stake in Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW)

Mawer Investment Management Ltd. reduced its position in Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 70,593 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 2,860 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.08% of Sherwin-Williams worth $32,439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 46,341 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 7,295 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 50 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the first quarter valued at $29,000. 77.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sherwin-Williams alerts:

NYSE:SHW traded up $22.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $568.38. The stock had a trading volume of 886,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 710,120. The company has a market capitalization of $48.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.22. Sherwin-Williams Co has a 1-year low of $325.43 and a 1-year high of $599.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $497.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $546.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.95 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.11 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 53.04% and a net margin of 8.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.60 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sherwin-Williams Co will post 19.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 22nd will be paid a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 21st. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is currently 25.38%.

SHW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares cut Sherwin-Williams from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $620.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $631.00 to $611.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $515.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lowered Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $610.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Sherwin-Williams presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $574.39.

In other Sherwin-Williams news, SVP Jane M. Cronin sold 908 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $492.14, for a total value of $446,863.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,915 shares in the company, valued at $1,434,588.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Aaron M. Erter sold 935 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $534.70, for a total value of $499,944.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors and do-it-yourself homeowners.

Further Reading: What is cost of equity?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW).

Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.