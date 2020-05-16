Mawer Investment Management Ltd. Sells 1,112 Shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev NV (NYSE:BUD)

Mawer Investment Management Ltd. reduced its position in Anheuser Busch Inbev NV (NYSE:BUD) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,794 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after selling 1,112 shares during the quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Anheuser Busch Inbev were worth $1,315,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BUD. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. CenterStar Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev by 273.4% in the 1st quarter. CenterStar Asset Management LLC now owns 652 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Ballast Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. 3.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BUD traded up $0.45 during trading on Friday, hitting $39.97. 1,831,768 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,694,083. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $44.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.11. Anheuser Busch Inbev NV has a fifty-two week low of $32.58 and a fifty-two week high of $102.70. The stock has a market cap of $87.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.65 and a beta of 1.32.

Anheuser Busch Inbev (NYSE:BUD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.24). Anheuser Busch Inbev had a return on equity of 12.29% and a net margin of 6.51%. The business had revenue of $11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.27 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Anheuser Busch Inbev NV will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bryan, Garnier & Co lowered shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev in a research note on Friday, February 7th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Citigroup lowered shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev in a research note on Friday, January 31st. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.25.

Anheuser Busch Inbev Company Profile

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV, a brewing company, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks. The company offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, including Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Castle, Castle Lite, Hoegaarden, and Leffe; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Michelob Ultra, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol.

