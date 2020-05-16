Mawer Investment Management Ltd. Sells 14,380 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Mawer Investment Management Ltd. decreased its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 7.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 187,949 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 14,380 shares during the quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $9,084,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its position in shares of Oracle by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 39,048,373 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,068,783,000 after buying an additional 1,378,211 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Oracle by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 34,159,820 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,650,944,000 after buying an additional 237,469 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Oracle by 68.5% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 23,962,890 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,269,542,000 after buying an additional 9,739,302 shares in the last quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD grew its position in shares of Oracle by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 22,608,727 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,197,810,000 after buying an additional 326,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter worth $1,083,969,000. 51.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ORCL stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $52.92. 39,055,171 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,632,279. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The company has a market cap of $166.30 billion, a PE ratio of 16.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.90. Oracle Co. has a 1 year low of $39.71 and a 1 year high of $60.50.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $9.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.75 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 64.68% and a net margin of 27.06%. Oracle’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 9th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 8th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.38%.

Oracle announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, March 12th that permits the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the enterprise software provider to purchase up to 9.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ORCL shares. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price target (down previously from $56.00) on shares of Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on Oracle from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Oracle from $63.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Oracle from $57.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Oracle from $62.00 to $46.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.57.

In other Oracle news, Director Charles W. Moorman acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $45.23 per share, for a total transaction of $452,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $839,514.03. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.73, for a total value of $51,730,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,368,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $122,527,264.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 36.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

