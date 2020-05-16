Mawer Investment Management Ltd. Sells 23,897 Shares of CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME)

Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lowered its stake in CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 748,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 23,897 shares during the quarter. CME Group comprises 1.2% of Mawer Investment Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.21% of CME Group worth $130,314,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in CME Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. raised its position in shares of CME Group by 55.6% in the 1st quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in CME Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in CME Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in CME Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. 85.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CME traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $181.07. The company had a trading volume of 1,576,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,212,260. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.19, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.32. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $179.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $196.95. CME Group Inc has a 12-month low of $131.80 and a 12-month high of $225.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.10. CME Group had a return on equity of 10.15% and a net margin of 45.79%. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CME Group Inc will post 7.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 10th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 9th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

In other news, insider Julie Winkler sold 5,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.97, for a total transaction of $1,185,651.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,298,300.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Julie Holzrichter sold 3,011 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $541,980.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 41,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,396,380. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,692 shares of company stock worth $2,350,147 in the last ninety days. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CME shares. UBS Group upped their target price on CME Group from $222.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Raymond James upgraded CME Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $194.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of CME Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded CME Group from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on CME Group from $216.00 to $168.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. CME Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $193.67.

CME Group Profile

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers a range of products across various asset classes, including futures and options based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural commodities, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

