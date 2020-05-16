Mawer Investment Management Ltd. Sells 26,315 Shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN)

Mawer Investment Management Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) by 4.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 530,442 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 26,315 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Shenandoah Telecommunications were worth $26,124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHEN. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 13.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 954,614 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,346,000 after buying an additional 113,516 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 121.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 119,473 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,300,000 after buying an additional 65,409 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 0.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,013,007 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,183,000 after buying an additional 9,273 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications during the fourth quarter valued at about $666,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 40.4% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after buying an additional 7,390 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SHEN stock traded up $1.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $46.90. 109,494 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 234,373. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.03 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $49.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.05. Shenandoah Telecommunications has a 52 week low of $29.61 and a 52 week high of $59.93.

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.27. The business had revenue of $153.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.69 million. Shenandoah Telecommunications had a net margin of 8.64% and a return on equity of 11.51%. Analysts expect that Shenandoah Telecommunications will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SHEN. Raymond James lowered shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. BWS Financial cut shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, May 1st. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine cut shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.50.

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company, through its subsidiaries, primarily provides wireless, cable, and wireline telecommunications services to customers and other telecommunications providers. The company operates in three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Wireline. The Wireless segment provides digital wireless mobile services; and wireless mobility communications network products and services.

