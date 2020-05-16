Mawer Investment Management Ltd. Sells 27,110 Shares of West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. (NYSE:WST) by 13.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 181,532 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 27,110 shares during the quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.25% of West Pharmaceutical Services worth $27,638,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WST. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 466.7% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 187 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 106.0% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 311 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WST. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $219.00 target price on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a research report on Sunday, May 3rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, April 24th.

In other West Pharmaceutical Services news, VP Annette F. Favorite sold 14,192 shares of West Pharmaceutical Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.90, for a total transaction of $2,794,404.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,547,295.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP George Lloyd Miller sold 1,805 shares of West Pharmaceutical Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.38, for a total transaction of $341,830.90. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,540 shares in the company, valued at $1,427,925.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 16,497 shares of company stock worth $3,236,566 over the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

WST traded up $3.82 on Friday, reaching $214.17. The company had a trading volume of 846,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 506,993. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $174.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $157.37. The company has a market cap of $14.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.90, a P/E/G ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.84. West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. has a 52-week low of $113.04 and a 52-week high of $214.98.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $491.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $466.79 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 13.80% and a return on equity of 17.69%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 22nd were paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 21st. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.75%.

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the United States, Germany, France, Other European countries, South Korea, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

