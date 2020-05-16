Mawer Investment Management Ltd. Sells 2,839 Shares of InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG)

Mawer Investment Management Ltd. reduced its position in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG) by 12.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,690 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,839 shares during the quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in InterContinental Hotels Group were worth $830,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in InterContinental Hotels Group during the 4th quarter valued at $23,739,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group during the 4th quarter worth $3,008,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group during the 4th quarter worth $2,167,000. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group during the 4th quarter worth $1,717,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 142.6% during the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 31,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,332,000 after buying an additional 18,582 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.54% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:IHG traded up $0.43 on Friday, reaching $39.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 411,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 456,165. InterContinental Hotels Group PLC has a 12-month low of $25.39 and a 12-month high of $71.02. The firm has a market cap of $7.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $42.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.93.

Several brokerages have weighed in on IHG. Barclays raised InterContinental Hotels Group from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded InterContinental Hotels Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded InterContinental Hotels Group from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded InterContinental Hotels Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels, resorts, and restaurants under the InterContinental, KIMPTON, Hotel Indigo, EVEN HOTELS, HUALUXE, Crowne Plaza, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, Holiday Inn Resort, avid, Staybridge Suites, Candlewood Suites, and InterContinental Hotels & Resorts brands.

