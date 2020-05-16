Mawer Investment Management Ltd. Sells 74,367 Shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Mawer Investment Management Ltd. decreased its position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 12.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 544,368 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 74,367 shares during the quarter. ANSYS makes up 1.2% of Mawer Investment Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.63% of ANSYS worth $126,977,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its holdings in ANSYS by 33.9% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 150 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in ANSYS by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in ANSYS by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 780 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Bell Bank raised its holdings in ANSYS by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Bell Bank now owns 3,427 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $882,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in ANSYS by 24.7% in the first quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 222 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ANSS shares. Wedbush raised their price target on ANSYS from $280.00 to $308.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on ANSYS from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Citigroup downgraded ANSYS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $300.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on ANSYS from $323.00 to $305.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of ANSYS in a report on Thursday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $256.10.

Shares of ANSYS stock traded up $1.78 during trading on Friday, hitting $253.93. 446,831 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 682,841. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 2.40. ANSYS, Inc. has a 1 year low of $174.25 and a 1 year high of $299.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.35 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $247.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $252.02.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.03. ANSYS had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 27.34%. The company had revenue of $308.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $309.20 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. ANSYS’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that ANSYS, Inc. will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ANSYS news, SVP Richard S. Mahoney sold 4,635 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.55, for a total value of $1,114,949.25. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 43,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,408,598.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Richard S. Mahoney sold 1,845 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.82, for a total value of $468,297.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 43,663 shares in the company, valued at $11,082,542.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,277 shares of company stock worth $3,739,241 over the last ninety days. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which the company's engineering simulation technologies are built; ANSYS multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

