Mawer Investment Management Ltd. Sells 896,695 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 32.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,833,670 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 896,695 shares during the period. CSX comprises approximately 1.0% of Mawer Investment Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Mawer Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in CSX were worth $105,069,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CSX. Ballast Advisors LLC bought a new position in CSX in the first quarter worth $27,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in CSX in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Private Ocean LLC raised its holdings in CSX by 147.8% in the first quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 503 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in CSX in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in CSX in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors own 73.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CSX shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of CSX in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. UBS Group raised their price target on CSX from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on CSX from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded CSX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on CSX from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. CSX has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.65.

Shares of CSX stock traded down $0.97 during trading on Friday, hitting $62.00. 5,244,012 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,353,193. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.61. CSX Co. has a 1 year low of $46.81 and a 1 year high of $80.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.94, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.33.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 27.27% and a net margin of 27.74%. CSX’s revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. CSX’s payout ratio is 24.94%.

In other CSX news, Director Paul C. Hilal sold 700,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.31, for a total value of $47,817,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $716,503.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services, as well as transports intermodal containers and trailers. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants.

