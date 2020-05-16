Mawer Investment Management Ltd. Takes $599,000 Position in HeadHunter Group PLC (NYSE:HHR)

Mawer Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of HeadHunter Group PLC (NYSE:HHR) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 37,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $599,000. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.08% of HeadHunter Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Employees Retirement System of Texas grew its position in HeadHunter Group by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 289,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,216,000 after buying an additional 12,000 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of HeadHunter Group by 73.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 72,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,540,000 after acquiring an additional 30,606 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of HeadHunter Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $357,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of HeadHunter Group by 1,366.3% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 323,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,936,000 after acquiring an additional 301,316 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd raised its stake in HeadHunter Group by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,036,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,224,000 after purchasing an additional 127,802 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of HHR stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $16.75. 25,087 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 131,645. HeadHunter Group PLC has a 12 month low of $12.25 and a 12 month high of $27.62. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.49.

HeadHunter Group (NYSE:HHR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 13th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $33.38 million during the quarter.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 27th were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 26th. This is a positive change from HeadHunter Group’s previous annual dividend of $0.36.

Several brokerages recently commented on HHR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of HeadHunter Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of HeadHunter Group from $23.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of HeadHunter Group from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.54.

HeadHunter Group Company Profile

HeadHunter Group PLC operates an online recruitment platform in Russia and the Commonwealth of independent states (CIS) region. It offers employers and recruiters paid access to its curriculum vitae (CV) database and job postings platform providing job seekers and employers with human resource value-added services (HR VAS).

