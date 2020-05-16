Mawer Investment Management Ltd. Trims Holdings in CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ)

Mawer Investment Management Ltd. decreased its holdings in CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ) by 0.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,195,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. owned about 3.97% of CBIZ worth $45,928,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of CBIZ during the 4th quarter worth $24,686,000. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in CBIZ by 67.4% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 938,525 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,303,000 after purchasing an additional 377,710 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in CBIZ in the first quarter worth about $3,336,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in CBIZ in the first quarter worth about $3,254,000. Finally, FIL Ltd grew its stake in CBIZ by 240.9% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 170,439 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,595,000 after purchasing an additional 120,439 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.83% of the company’s stock.

CBZ stock traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $21.16. The company had a trading volume of 241,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 301,255. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.25. CBIZ, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.85 and a fifty-two week high of $28.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 16.54 and a beta of 0.62.

CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.05). CBIZ had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 10.82%. The company had revenue of $277.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $277.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that CBIZ, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

CBZ has been the subject of a number of research reports. CJS Securities upgraded CBIZ from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. TheStreet upgraded CBIZ from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CBIZ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded CBIZ from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd.

In other news, Director Benaree Pratt Wiley sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.24, for a total transaction of $32,384.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,202 shares in the company, valued at $186,248.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Todd J. Slotkin sold 4,096 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.08, for a total value of $106,823.68. Following the transaction, the director now owns 40,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,053,266.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

CBIZ, Inc provides professional business services, products, and solutions that help its clients in managing finances and employees. It offers its services through three groups: Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, and National Practices. The Financial Services group provides accounting and tax, government healthcare consulting, financial advisory, valuation, and risk and advisory services.

