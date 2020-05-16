Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) Price Target Lowered to $17.00 at Raymond James

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) had its price target reduced by Raymond James from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on MAXR. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Maxar Technologies in a report on Tuesday. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on shares of Maxar Technologies from $20.00 to $13.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Maxar Technologies from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Maxar Technologies from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price target on Maxar Technologies from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a speculative buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Maxar Technologies has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $17.44.

Get Maxar Technologies alerts:

Shares of MAXR stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.40. 1,091,896 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,839,085. Maxar Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $5.79 and a fifty-two week high of $21.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $603.23 million, a P/E ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.26.

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($0.13). Maxar Technologies had a negative return on equity of 15.79% and a net margin of 5.52%. The company had revenue of $410.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $435.29 million. On average, analysts forecast that Maxar Technologies will post -3.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. Maxar Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -1.90%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MAXR. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Maxar Technologies by 435.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,683,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,058,000 after purchasing an additional 4,622,138 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Maxar Technologies by 504.8% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,290,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,746,041 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Maxar Technologies by 3,349.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 642,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,069,000 after purchasing an additional 623,908 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Maxar Technologies by 2,059.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 570,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,094,000 after purchasing an additional 544,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Maxar Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,075,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.62% of the company’s stock.

About Maxar Technologies

Maxar Technologies Inc, a space and geospatial intelligence company, provides space technology solutions for commercial and government customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Space Systems, Imagery, and Services. The Space Systems segment supplies space and ground based infrastructure and information solutions, including communication and imaging satellites, satellite payloads and antenna subsystems, space-based and airborne surveillance solutions, and robotic systems and associated ground infrastructure and support services for communications and surveillance and intelligence applications.

Recommended Story: How do CD ladders protect against rising interest rates?

Receive News & Ratings for Maxar Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maxar Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.