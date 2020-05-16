Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) PT Lowered to $17.00 at Raymond James

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) had its price target cut by Raymond James from $20.00 to $17.00 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

MAXR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. National Bank Financial cut their price target on shares of Maxar Technologies from $20.00 to $13.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Maxar Technologies from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a speculative buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a hold rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Maxar Technologies in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Maxar Technologies from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Maxar Technologies from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Maxar Technologies currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $17.44.

NYSE:MAXR traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.40. 1,091,896 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,839,085. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.26. The company has a market cap of $603.23 million, a PE ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 1.34. Maxar Technologies has a 12-month low of $5.79 and a 12-month high of $21.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83.

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.13). Maxar Technologies had a net margin of 5.52% and a negative return on equity of 15.79%. The firm had revenue of $410.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $435.29 million. Analysts anticipate that Maxar Technologies will post -3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. Maxar Technologies’s payout ratio is -1.90%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MAXR. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in Maxar Technologies by 100.1% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Maxar Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Maxar Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Maxar Technologies by 35.4% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 2,511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Maxar Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $111,000. Institutional investors own 73.62% of the company’s stock.

Maxar Technologies Inc, a space and geospatial intelligence company, provides space technology solutions for commercial and government customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Space Systems, Imagery, and Services. The Space Systems segment supplies space and ground based infrastructure and information solutions, including communication and imaging satellites, satellite payloads and antenna subsystems, space-based and airborne surveillance solutions, and robotic systems and associated ground infrastructure and support services for communications and surveillance and intelligence applications.

