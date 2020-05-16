Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) PT Lowered to $17.00

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) had its target price cut by Raymond James from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on MAXR. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Maxar Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Maxar Technologies from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Maxar Technologies from $20.00 to $13.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Maxar Technologies from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a speculative buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Maxar Technologies from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $17.44.

Shares of NYSE MAXR traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.40. The stock had a trading volume of 1,091,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,839,085. The firm has a market cap of $603.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 1.34. Maxar Technologies has a twelve month low of $5.79 and a twelve month high of $21.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.26.

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $410.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $435.29 million. Maxar Technologies had a negative return on equity of 15.79% and a net margin of 5.52%. Equities analysts forecast that Maxar Technologies will post -3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. Maxar Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1.90%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Maxar Technologies by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 63,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $997,000 after acquiring an additional 2,847 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Maxar Technologies by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 34,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after acquiring an additional 3,940 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new position in Maxar Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $347,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Maxar Technologies by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 261,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,104,000 after buying an additional 58,440 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Maxar Technologies during the first quarter valued at $160,000. Institutional investors own 73.62% of the company’s stock.

About Maxar Technologies

Maxar Technologies Inc, a space and geospatial intelligence company, provides space technology solutions for commercial and government customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Space Systems, Imagery, and Services. The Space Systems segment supplies space and ground based infrastructure and information solutions, including communication and imaging satellites, satellite payloads and antenna subsystems, space-based and airborne surveillance solutions, and robotic systems and associated ground infrastructure and support services for communications and surveillance and intelligence applications.

