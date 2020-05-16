Maxim Group Reaffirms Buy Rating for Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR)

Maxim Group restated their buy rating on shares of Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. Maxim Group currently has a $27.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on SAR. ValuEngine raised Saratoga Investment from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised Saratoga Investment from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Saratoga Investment from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price target on Saratoga Investment from $27.50 to $21.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Saratoga Investment has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $22.75.

Shares of Saratoga Investment stock traded up $0.18 on Tuesday, hitting $13.74. The stock had a trading volume of 80,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 143,346. Saratoga Investment has a one year low of $5.94 and a one year high of $28.70. The stock has a market cap of $138.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.69. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.85.

Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $1.84. Saratoga Investment had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 95.36%. The company had revenue of $17.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.01 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Saratoga Investment will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Christian L. Oberbeck purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.94 per share, with a total value of $38,820.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 736,435 shares in the company, valued at $9,529,468.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Christian L. Oberbeck purchased 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.01 per share, with a total value of $104,080.00. Insiders have acquired 31,901 shares of company stock valued at $421,934 in the last three months. Insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SAR. PFG Advisors raised its position in shares of Saratoga Investment by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 40,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 2,729 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Saratoga Investment by 35.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Saratoga Investment in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. WESPAC Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Saratoga Investment in the 4th quarter worth about $1,018,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Saratoga Investment by 92.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 51,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,291,000 after purchasing an additional 24,829 shares during the last quarter. 20.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Saratoga Investment Company Profile

Saratoga Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in leveraged and management buyouts, acquisition financings, growth financings, recapitalization, debt refinancing, and transitional financing transactions at the lower end of middle market companies. It structures its investments as debt and equity by investing through first and second lien loans, mezzanine debt, co-investments, select high yield bonds, senior secured bonds, unsecured bonds, and preferred and common equity.

