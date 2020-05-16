Maxim Group Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC)

Maxim Group reissued their buy rating on shares of Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $15.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Ellington Financial from $20.50 to $20.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded Ellington Financial from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. TheStreet downgraded Ellington Financial from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Ellington Financial from $19.50 to $13.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ellington Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $15.60.

Shares of Ellington Financial stock traded down $0.15 on Tuesday, hitting $9.58. The stock had a trading volume of 354,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,083,815. Ellington Financial has a 52-week low of $3.24 and a 52-week high of $19.12. The company has a current ratio of 48.04, a quick ratio of 48.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.32. The stock has a market cap of $410.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.41 and a beta of 2.08. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.23.

Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $30.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.52 million. Ellington Financial had a positive return on equity of 10.03% and a negative net margin of 55.19%. Analysts predict that Ellington Financial will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 28th. Ellington Financial’s payout ratio is 52.75%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in Ellington Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $182,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Ellington Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $198,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Ellington Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $197,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Ellington Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ellington Financial by 102.6% in the 1st quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 400,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,288,000 after acquiring an additional 202,939 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.79% of the company’s stock.

Ellington Financial Company Profile

Ellington Financial LLC, through its subsidiary Ellington Financial Operating Partnership LLC, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company acquires and manages mortgage-related assets, including residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) backed by prime jumbo, Alt-A, manufactured housing, and subprime residential mortgage loans; RMBS for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the U.S.

