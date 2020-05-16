Maximine Coin (MXM) Tops 1-Day Volume of $445.00

Maximine Coin (CURRENCY:MXM) traded down 8.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on May 16th. Maximine Coin has a market cap of $396,062.90 and approximately $445.00 worth of Maximine Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Maximine Coin has traded down 21.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Maximine Coin token can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges including HitBTC, CoinBene and Rfinex.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Maximine Coin Token Profile

Maximine Coin’s total supply is 16,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,649,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Maximine Coin is /r/maximine and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Maximine Coin’s official website is maximine.io . Maximine Coin’s official Twitter account is @maximinecoin

Buying and Selling Maximine Coin

Maximine Coin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, CoinBene and Rfinex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maximine Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maximine Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Maximine Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

