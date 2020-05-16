MCCORMICK & CO /SH (NYSE:MKC) Upgraded to Buy at UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH (NYSE:MKC) to a buy rating in a report released on Friday, TipRanks reports. They currently have $160.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on MKC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on MCCORMICK & CO /SH from $137.00 to $134.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on MCCORMICK & CO /SH from $155.00 to $130.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Bank of America downgraded MCCORMICK & CO /SH from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $175.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised MCCORMICK & CO /SH from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $169.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on MCCORMICK & CO /SH from $163.00 to $139.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $146.82.

MKC stock traded up $2.46 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $177.98. 1,856,094 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 988,320. MCCORMICK & CO /SH has a fifty-two week low of $112.22 and a fifty-two week high of $180.18. The stock has a market cap of $22.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.10, a PEG ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 0.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $152.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $159.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.74.

MCCORMICK & CO /SH (NYSE:MKC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. MCCORMICK & CO /SH had a return on equity of 20.53% and a net margin of 13.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that MCCORMICK & CO /SH will post 5.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 27th. Investors of record on Monday, April 13th were paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 9th. MCCORMICK & CO /SH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.36%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in MCCORMICK & CO /SH during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 126.5% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in MCCORMICK & CO /SH during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its stake in MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 343.9% during the fourth quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new stake in MCCORMICK & CO /SH during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.84% of the company’s stock.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

