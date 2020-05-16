Medley Management (NYSE:MDLY) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Medley Management (NYSE:MDLY) released its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The asset manager reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.09), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $7.87 million for the quarter. Medley Management had a negative return on equity of 1.05% and a negative net margin of 6.92%.

Shares of NYSE:MDLY traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.33. The company had a trading volume of 98,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,151. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.20. Medley Management has a fifty-two week low of $0.28 and a fifty-two week high of $3.65.

Get Medley Management alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Medley Management from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd.

Medley Management Inc is an investment holding company and operate and control all of the business and affairs of Medley LLC and its subsidiaries. Medley Management Inc was incorporated on June 13, 2014 and is based in New York, New York.

Further Reading: Hedge Funds Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Medley Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medley Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.