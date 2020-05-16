Medley Management (NYSE:MDLY) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Medley Management (NYSE:MDLY) announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The asset manager reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.09), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $7.87 million during the quarter. Medley Management had a negative net margin of 6.92% and a negative return on equity of 1.05%.

MDLY stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.33. The stock had a trading volume of 98,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,151. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.20. Medley Management has a 52-week low of $0.28 and a 52-week high of $3.65. The stock has a market cap of $1.95 million, a PE ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 1.46.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Medley Management from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd.

Medley Management Inc is an investment holding company and operate and control all of the business and affairs of Medley LLC and its subsidiaries. Medley Management Inc was incorporated on June 13, 2014 and is based in New York, New York.

