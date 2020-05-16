Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) Shares Bought by Rossmore Private Capital

Rossmore Private Capital grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 39.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,517 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,124 shares during the quarter. Rossmore Private Capital’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $678,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp boosted its position in Medtronic by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 57,863,179 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $6,595,491,000 after acquiring an additional 567,864 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Medtronic by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,687,292 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,229,034,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225,925 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Medtronic by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,477,255 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,576,100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035,437 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Medtronic during the 4th quarter worth $1,648,853,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Medtronic by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,968,638 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,017,493,000 after acquiring an additional 1,690,287 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MDT. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Medtronic from $123.00 to $112.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. ValuEngine downgraded Medtronic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on Medtronic from $130.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Medtronic has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.93.

In other news, CEO Omar Ishrak bought 8,771 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $110.87 per share, for a total transaction of $972,440.77. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MDT traded up $0.07 on Friday, reaching $93.89. The stock had a trading volume of 8,591,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,601,821. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $95.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Medtronic PLC has a 1 year low of $72.13 and a 1 year high of $122.15. The company has a market capitalization of $125.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.69.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The medical technology company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.06. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.76% and a net margin of 17.11%. The firm had revenue of $7.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Medtronic PLC will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 27th were paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 26th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.38%.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

