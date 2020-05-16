Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Sold by Financial Architects Inc

Financial Architects Inc cut its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,091 shares of the company’s stock after selling 404 shares during the quarter. Financial Architects Inc’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,546,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MRK. Trillium Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 10.0% in the first quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 529,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,719,000 after purchasing an additional 48,130 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 14.9% in the first quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 34,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,692,000 after purchasing an additional 4,541 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 8.9% in the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 28,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,185,000 after purchasing an additional 2,317 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.4% in the first quarter. Buckingham Asset Management LLC now owns 56,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tiedemann Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.9% in the first quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 29,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,322,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. 75.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MRK. ValuEngine raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 29th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Monday, May 4th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $96.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $97.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $98.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.60.

NYSE:MRK traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $79.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,937,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,768,342. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.25 and a 52-week high of $92.64. The company has a market capitalization of $196.93 billion, a PE ratio of 20.20, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is $78.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.16. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 52.46% and a net margin of 21.10%. The business had revenue of $12.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Wendell P. Weeks sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.02, for a total transaction of $380,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $387,702. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

