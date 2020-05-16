Mesabi Trust (NYSE:MSB) Shares Sold by Beddow Capital Management Inc.

Beddow Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Mesabi Trust (NYSE:MSB) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 445,775 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 4,400 shares during the quarter. Mesabi Trust accounts for about 5.9% of Beddow Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Beddow Capital Management Inc. owned about 3.40% of Mesabi Trust worth $6,375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Mesabi Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $74,000. SFE Investment Counsel grew its holdings in Mesabi Trust by 33.3% during the first quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 282,119 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $4,037,000 after purchasing an additional 70,536 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Mesabi Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $362,000. Valueworks LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mesabi Trust by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Valueworks LLC now owns 192,033 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $4,520,000 after buying an additional 3,085 shares during the period. Finally, Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mesabi Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Mesabi Trust stock traded up $0.27 on Friday, hitting $13.59. The company had a trading volume of 54,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,023. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.79 million, a P/E ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 0.88. Mesabi Trust has a twelve month low of $9.76 and a twelve month high of $31.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.50 and a 200-day moving average of $19.30.

Mesabi Trust (NYSE:MSB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 13th. The mining company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.62 million during the quarter. Mesabi Trust had a net margin of 93.95% and a return on equity of 203.78%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 16.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 29th.

Mesabi Trust Profile

Mesabi Trust, a royalty trust, engages in iron ore mining business in the United States. The company was founded in 1919 and is based in New York, New York.

