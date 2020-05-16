Methode Electronics Inc. (NYSE:MEI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $275.55 Million

Brokerages expect Methode Electronics Inc. (NYSE:MEI) to report $275.55 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Methode Electronics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $246.31 million and the highest estimate coming in at $304.80 million. Methode Electronics posted sales of $266.00 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 3.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, June 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Methode Electronics will report full year sales of $1.09 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.06 billion to $1.12 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.14 billion to $1.19 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Methode Electronics.

Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The electronics maker reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.13. Methode Electronics had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 15.86%. The business had revenue of $285.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

MEI has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Methode Electronics from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. B. Riley lowered shares of Methode Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $42.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Methode Electronics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Methode Electronics from $43.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Methode Electronics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.00.

In related news, Director Lawrence B. Skatoff sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.47, for a total value of $26,470.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 43,350 shares in the company, valued at $1,147,474.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 4.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Methode Electronics by 11.9% in the first quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,883,027 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $49,769,000 after acquiring an additional 200,295 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in Methode Electronics by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,749,024 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $68,824,000 after purchasing an additional 133,734 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Methode Electronics by 5.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,200,634 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $31,733,000 after purchasing an additional 56,980 shares during the last quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC grew its stake in shares of Methode Electronics by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 992,193 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $39,043,000 after acquiring an additional 17,492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Methode Electronics during the fourth quarter worth about $29,003,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MEI traded up $0.34 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 676,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 226,881. The company has a 50-day moving average of $27.66 and a 200-day moving average of $33.39. Methode Electronics has a 12 month low of $21.76 and a 12 month high of $41.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 2.06. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.92 and a beta of 1.41.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 17th were given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 16th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. Methode Electronics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.86%.

About Methode Electronics

Methode Electronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets component and subsystem devices worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Automotive, Interface, Power Products, and Other. The Automotive segment offers electronic and electro-mechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers directly or through their tiered suppliers.

