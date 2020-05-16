Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP) Shares Acquired by Cozad Asset Management Inc.

Cozad Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 5.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,882 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 2,506 shares during the period. Microchip Technology makes up about 1.1% of Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $3,111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 13,005,509 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,361,944,000 after buying an additional 557,818 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 51.5% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,463,704 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $257,999,000 after buying an additional 837,126 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Microchip Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $213,432,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Microchip Technology by 33.4% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,864,340 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $195,234,000 after purchasing an additional 466,872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Microchip Technology by 86.7% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,699,307 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $115,213,000 after purchasing an additional 789,089 shares in the last quarter.

Several brokerages recently commented on MCHP. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Microchip Technology in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Microchip Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 4th. TheStreet cut Microchip Technology from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. B. Riley boosted their target price on Microchip Technology from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on Microchip Technology from $125.00 to $100.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.65.

In other news, VP Richard J. Simoncic sold 4,091 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total transaction of $413,191.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,881,024. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,799 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total transaction of $181,699.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MCHP traded down $2.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $83.55. 2,526,726 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,814,898. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $78.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. Microchip Technology Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.15 and a fifty-two week high of $112.47. The firm has a market cap of $20.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.64, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.60.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.11. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 10.82% and a return on equity of 23.63%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.48 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Microchip Technology Inc. will post 4.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.3675 per share. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 20th. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is currently 28.38%.

Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive networking, computing, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity.

