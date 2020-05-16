Micron Solutions (NYSEAMERICAN:MICR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Micron Solutions (NYSEAMERICAN:MICR) posted its earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $5.23 million during the quarter.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:MICR traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.41. 3,658 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,674. Micron Solutions has a 52 week low of $0.66 and a 52 week high of $3.49.

In related news, major shareholder Steven D. Heinemann purchased 29,991 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.37 per share, with a total value of $41,087.67. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Micron Solutions, Inc, through its subsidiary, Micron Products, Inc, operates as a contract manufacturing organization that produces medical device components requiring precision machining and injection molding in the United States, Asia, Europe, Canada, and internationally. The company also manufactures components, devices, and equipment for military, law enforcement, automotive, and consumer product applications.

