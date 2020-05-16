Micron Solutions (NYSEAMERICAN:MICR) Releases Earnings Results

Micron Solutions (NYSEAMERICAN:MICR) issued its earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $5.23 million during the quarter.

Shares of MICR traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.41. The company had a trading volume of 3,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,674. Micron Solutions has a 1-year low of $0.66 and a 1-year high of $3.49.

In other Micron Solutions news, major shareholder Steven D. Heinemann acquired 29,991 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.37 per share, with a total value of $41,087.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Micron Solutions, Inc, through its subsidiary, Micron Products, Inc, operates as a contract manufacturing organization that produces medical device components requiring precision machining and injection molding in the United States, Asia, Europe, Canada, and internationally. The company also manufactures components, devices, and equipment for military, law enforcement, automotive, and consumer product applications.

