Miller Investment Management LP Has $585,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Miller Investment Management LP decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 52.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,655 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,274 shares during the period. Miller Investment Management LP’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $585,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 144,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,819,000 after acquiring an additional 10,413 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 14,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,805,000 after purchasing an additional 3,001 shares in the last quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC increased its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 34.6% during the 4th quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 4,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 38.2% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares in the last quarter.

VIG stock traded up $0.62 during trading on Friday, reaching $110.90. 1,272,088 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,215,739. The company has a 50-day moving average of $108.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $118.69. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a twelve month low of $87.71 and a twelve month high of $130.91.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

